Boit C F David Takes $4.46 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. McDonald’s comprises 3.4% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

