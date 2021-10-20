Boit C F David Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $139,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,614,000 after buying an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.64. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

