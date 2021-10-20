Boit C F David Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.9% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. 312,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,097,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.