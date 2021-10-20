Boit C F David Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,010 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.51.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $309.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

