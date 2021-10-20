Boit C F David Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Visa comprises 4.2% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.66. 68,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,428. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

