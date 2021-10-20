BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $451.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.30 million and the highest is $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

