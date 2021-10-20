BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.63

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.63 and last traded at $99.63, with a volume of 8653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens cut their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.