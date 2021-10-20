Bondly (BONDLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $752,034.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $752,034.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00196124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00093735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.