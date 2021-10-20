Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $59.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,403.71. 8,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

