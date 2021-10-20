Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Booking worth $224,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $58.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,404.53. 13,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2,304.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

