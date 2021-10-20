Boosted Finance (BOOST) One Day Volume Hits $131,509.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $244,111.69 and approximately $131,509.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00067225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.20 or 0.99860357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.91 or 0.06122380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021176 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.