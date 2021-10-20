Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Shares of BOOT opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $349,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

