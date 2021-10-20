Boson Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.10 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.51 or 0.00310145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

