Boson Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.10 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.51 or 0.00310145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.