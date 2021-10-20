Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 582,583 shares of company stock worth $25,658,581 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

