Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41% Becton, Dickinson and 9.72% 16.26% 7.26%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92 Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 4 0 2.44

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $49.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $273.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.40 -$82.00 million $0.96 46.39 Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.16 $874.00 million $10.20 24.31

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Scientific. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Boston Scientific on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

