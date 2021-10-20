Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,362.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $729,898.36 and $4,362.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00193293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00092885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

