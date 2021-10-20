BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Trading 5.5% Higher

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.89. 31,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 892,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

