Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 2,773 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53.

BOX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

