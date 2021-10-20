Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,878 shares during the period. BOX makes up 4.4% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BOX worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 23,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.