BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 1,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £38.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.95.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

