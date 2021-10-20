bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

