Bradford R. Dinsmore Sells 141,705 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore sold 141,705 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,319,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

