Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 632.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

