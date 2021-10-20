Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $93.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 160,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

