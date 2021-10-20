Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BREE. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BREE opened at GBX 97.64 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

