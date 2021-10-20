Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00.

HUBS stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $795.39. 313,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,993. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $690.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

