Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Holdings Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,562 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.44% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,780. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

