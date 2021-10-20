Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

