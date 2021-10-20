Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $22.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.