Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

