Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.75

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 14884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.