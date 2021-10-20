BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.