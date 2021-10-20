BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,972 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

