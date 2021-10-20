BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

