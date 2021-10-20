Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $41.81. Brinker International shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 51,137 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brinker International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $437,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.