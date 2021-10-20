Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group accounts for about 2.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Bristow Group worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $989.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

