Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $209,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

