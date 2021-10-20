Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.11

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.11 and last traded at $181.24, with a volume of 1027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,715 shares of company stock worth $40,941,863 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

