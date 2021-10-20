Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells $22,800.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $22,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephanie K. Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of Broadwind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $23,475.00.

NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $$3.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.28. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadwind by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

