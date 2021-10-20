Brokerages Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after acquiring an additional 131,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CIT Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

