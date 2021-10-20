Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

EXN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

