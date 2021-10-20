Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $405.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $49,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $164.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

