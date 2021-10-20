Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $165.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.06 million to $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $613.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $616.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $637.29 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $756.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

IONS opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 543,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

