Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post sales of $160.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.16 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $164.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $713.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.30 million to $718.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $808.27 million, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $823.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $411.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average of $462.65. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

