Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 1,919,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.