Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.74. NCR posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NCR opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

