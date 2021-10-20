Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

Pool stock opened at $464.51 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.93. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

