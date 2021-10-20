Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post sales of $159.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $675.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.71 million to $689.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $770.46 million, with estimates ranging from $724.22 million to $816.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,059,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.