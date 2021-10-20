Brokerages Anticipate Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Wireless Technologies.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 180,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,847. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.